MAURITIUS: President Draupadi Murmu’s recent state visit to Mauritius marked an important milestone in strengthening bilateral relations between India and Mauritius, as she highlighted India’s rapid rise to become a world economic leader the emphasis of one of the former. During visit, President Murmu held important talks with Mauritian leaders and graced the 56th Independence Day of Mauritius as the chief guest, strengthening the lasting ties between the two countries.

Speaking at a forum at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Port Louis, President Murmu spoke on India’s tremendous growing progress in allied sectors and also highlighted the country’s proactive approach. He noted India’s remarkable progress in various sectors and expressed confidence in its ability to climb into the top three global economies. Honourable President Draupadi Murmu reaffirmed the historic ties and bilateral cooperation between India and Mauritius. She stressed its importance in India’s economic development and the youth of Mauritius.

Honourable President also announced that eligibility for the Indian Foreign Citizenship Card would be extended to people of Indian descent up to seven generations, giving Mauritian youth more opportunities to reconnect with their ancestral land. Highlighting the breadth of bilateral relations, President Murmu lauded the development partnership that India has had with Mauritius for decades, aimed at improving the lives of Mauritians. She appreciated Mauritius for naming a radio station after Mahatma Gandhi and hosting the famous Dandi Yatra and as a result it highlighted the common historical and cultural heritage of these two countries.

President Draupadi Murmu discussed the importance of economic cooperation citing as a priority the funds signed under the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement for 2021. He said the agreement would provide two countries has enhanced trade and investment relations and expanded India-Africa economic ties through Mauritius. In addition to that our Honorable President Murmu reaffirmed India’s commitment to assist Mauritius in defense and military cooperation, including the provision of defense systems, capacity building and SADR assistance.

The Prime Minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, warmly welcomed the three-day visit, and greeted President Murmu with full honors at the airport. President Murmu’s announcement of the OCI card scheme highlights India’s commitment to fostering close ties with colonists and reaffirming cross-border cultural ties. Besides, he paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and recalled the significance of March 12, 1930 when he started the famous Salt March.