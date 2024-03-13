Meghalaya: Punjabi Lane Residents Urge Amit Shah To Intervene After IED Blast

SHILLONG: Following the IED explosion on March 9 which left one person injured, the residents of Punjabi Lane in Shillong have sought assistance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In a letter to HM Amit Shah, the secretary of the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC), Gurjit Singh, raised concerns about the blast stating that it has created hear among the residents. The Sikh community living in the contested area suspects that the explosion was planned to disrupt ongoing negotiations to relocate them to municipal land.

Singh emphasized that the relocation process, which began months after the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) took office in 2018 and has the support of the BJP, is currently being overseen by the high court.