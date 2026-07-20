Measles outbreak in Bangladesh claims four more lives; death toll 788

Dhaka: As many as four children died due to measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh in the 24 hours till 8 am (local time) on Sunday, raising the total number of confirmed and suspected measles-linked deaths to 788 in the country, local media reported. All the latest deaths were suspected measles fatalities. With the latest update, the number of suspected measles fatalities has increased to 693, while the number of laboratory-confirmed fatalities stood at 95, United News of Bangladesh reported. During the 24-hour period, 938 new suspected measles cases were reported in Bangladesh, taking the total number of suspected cases in the country to 117,648. As many as 113 new confirmed measles cases were reported in Bangladesh, taking the total number of laboratory-confirmed infections to 14,431. (IANS)

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