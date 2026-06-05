Bangladesh Measles Outbreak Worsens as Death Toll Climbs to 605

DHAKA: At least four more people have died from measles and measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh on Thursday, raising the total number of confirmed and suspected deaths to 605 since March 15 this year amid an escalating health crisis in the country, local media reported.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the deaths were reported in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning.

Among the four fatalities, one was a confirmed measles death, while the remaining three died with symptoms of the disease, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported

Reports suggest that the number of confirmed deaths surged to 91, while suspected deaths reached 514.

The DGHS also recorded 1,136 new suspected cases over the last 24 hours, increasing the total to 75,708.

Additionally, 69 new confirmed cases were reported, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 9, 260 during the same period.

According to an editorial in Bangladesh's Daily Star newspaper, the country is facing a disturbing rise in measles infections with increasing complications and mortality among children.

It added that the outbreak has placed significant pressure on healthcare facilities nationwide, particularly in pediatric ICU support, isolation wards, ventilatory care, and infection-control systems. (IANS)

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