Media should refrain from entering speculation: Iran on contents of peace deal with US

Tehran: After reports suggesting that the memorandum of understanding for the peace agreement between Tehran and Washington includes an extension of the ceasefire, reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a framework for further talks on the Islamic Republic’s nuclear programme, Iran on Friday urged the media to avoid speculating about the contents of the agreement, stating that details of the agreement would be made public once the process reaches its conclusion.

In a post on X, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” was nearing finalisation and emphasised that official information would be released in due course.

“The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalisation, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course,” Araghchi said in his post.

Araghchi’s remarks come after CNN, citing multiple diplomatic sources, earlier reported that the memorandum between the US and Iran is expected to be signed in Geneva, Switzerland, with the proposed agreement reportedly envisaging a 60-day ceasefire “on all fronts”, including Lebanon, beginning immediately upon signing; the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz without Iran imposing any transit charges; and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of energy supplies and commercial shipments and maritime traffic through the strategic waterway would gradually return to pre-conflict levels within 30 days of the agreement’s signing.

CNN also reported that the proposed arrangement includes lifting the US blockade of Iranian ports and providing limited sanctions relief, with the diplomatic source stating that such relief would be granted “based on the progression of the deal and continued engagement in good faith”, although no specific timeline has been outlined.

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei dismissed the reports suggesting that a deal with the United States to end the conflict in West Asia has been finalised, stating that no final agreement has been reached so far, as reported by Iranian State Media Press TV.

US President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, also rejected those reports, accusing the Islamic Republic of not acting in “good faith” while dealing with the US. (ANI)

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