Melbourne: Four Indians Lose Lives in Drowning Incident at Unpatrolled Australian Beach

The four Indians, including two women, lost their lives in a tragic drowning in a catastrophic incident at Augustia Beach in Victoria, Australia, making the country the worst water-related disaster in approx twenty years The incident took place on Phillip Island on Wednesday. Emergency services immediately responded to a distress call at around 3.30pm after reports of four individuals struggling in the water near New Haven.

The Life Saving Victoria state agency commander, Kane Treloar, expressed that this incident marked the most severe drowning event the state had witnessed in decades. The Victoria Police Eastern Region Assistant Commissioner, Karen Nyholm, provided details on the victims, identifying them as a man and two women in their 20s and another woman in her 40s.

Assistant Commissioner Nyholm revealed that the victims constituted an extended family group, with a 43-year-old woman, who was on holiday in Australia, being among those who tragically lost their lives. The other three victims were residents of the Melbourne suburb of Clyde.

The location was a short walk from the lifeguard checkpoint. Upon arrival at the scene, rescuers learned that three people had been pulled from the water by rescuers on duty and another had been rescued by the lifeboat All four victims were found unconscious and unresponsive, prompting rescuers to immediately attempt CPR. Despite all efforts, three people died in the incident. Authorities have not released the names of the victims at this time.

As the investigation into the circumstances of this tragic incident continues, the international community mourns the loss of life on the unpatrolled beach at Phillip Island, and emphasizes the importance of water safety awareness is discussed and caution is emphasized.