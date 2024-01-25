New Delhi: Marked on January 25th, National Tourism Day Promotes India's Rich Heritage

NEW DELHI: National Tourism Day is celebrated on the 25th of January every year in India to educate the citizens about the importance of tourism. The Government of India had established it in order to raise awareness regarding the importance that the tourism industry holds for the Indian economy.
Besides promoting the tourism industry, this day also acknowledges its immense contributions to the growth and sustainability of tourist destinations and local communities.
Moreover, foreign tourists are encouraged to come and explore India’s diverse and rich cultural heritage, traditional delicacies, and its illustrious history.
The celebrations of the National Tourism Day in 2022 happened to be a major part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative by the Central Government.
National Tourism Day is observed to generate awareness among the global community regarding the importance of tourism. It also creates awareness vis-à-vis the impact of tourism in social, political, financial and cultural aspect.
Visitors can experience different forms of tourism in India such as cultural, natural, historical, educational and business.
Apart from these, others forms like sports, medical, cruise, rural and eco-tourism has also been propelled of late, thereby diversifying the portfolio.
Notably, the Ministry of Tourism is the nodal agency in India to formulate national policies for the promotion and growth of this industry. The ministry also co-ordinates with the central and state agencies and also the public sector.
India’s vast historical, cultural and geographical diversity attracts millions of tourists every year, thereby making it one of the most popular and sought after destinations among foreign travelers around the globe.
As per statistical data, more than 15.3 % of India’s workforce are employed in the tourism industry. Millions of foreign tourists flock to this incredible destination every year to explore its incredible aura.
Meanwhile, India also took part in the celebration of the UN World Tourism Day (September 27, 2023). India had even hosted this event back in 2008.
National Tourism Day is celebrated every year with a different theme as the centre of attraction. The theme for this year is ‘Sustainable Journeys, Timeless Memories.’ It emphasizes the concept of responsible and mindful travel.
The Union government organizes seminars, cultural events and other programmes on this day. Likewise, several states organize events to promote tourism in their region.
