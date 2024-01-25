New Delhi: Marked on January 25th, National Tourism Day Promotes India's Rich Heritage

NEW DELHI: National Tourism Day is celebrated on the 25th of January every year in India to educate the citizens about the importance of tourism. The Government of India had established it in order to raise awareness regarding the importance that the tourism industry holds for the Indian economy.

Besides promoting the tourism industry, this day also acknowledges its immense contributions to the growth and sustainability of tourist destinations and local communities.

Moreover, foreign tourists are encouraged to come and explore India’s diverse and rich cultural heritage, traditional delicacies, and its illustrious history.

The celebrations of the National Tourism Day in 2022 happened to be a major part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative by the Central Government.