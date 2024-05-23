Mexico: Fatal Stage Collapse Claims 9 Lives at Campaign Event

Mexico: In a tragic incident, nine people died and a presidential candidate had to go to the hospital briefly when a stage collapsed during a campaign rally in Mexico due to strong winds on Wednesday.

Candidate Jorge Álvarez Máynez confirmed he was unharmed during the incident, which occurred at his campaign event in the northeastern city of San Pedro Garza García.

The governor of Nuevo León state in Mexico reported 54 injuries and ongoing rescue efforts to free individuals trapped beneath the collapsed stage.