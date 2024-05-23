Nagaland: NSCN-IM Claims Indian Forces are Using Kuki Rebels for Proxy War

KOHIMA: The NSCN-IM has claimed that the Indian government is fighting its military wing indirectly by using the Kuki National Army – Myanmar (KNA-B) and the People’s Defense Force (PDF).

The claim comes during the ongoing conflicts and fights between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur, leading to many casualties on both sides.

The NSCN-IM said that it is staying out of the conflicts in Manipur to concentrate on talks with the government. But the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claims that the NSCN-IM is actually making the Meitei-Kuki conflict worse by backing the Meitei rebel group against the Kuki militants.