Min Aung Hlaing elected as Myanmar President; New Military Chief named

NAYPYIDAW: Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing has been elected the country’s President after he secured more votes among the three nominees, media reported on Friday. Hlaing’s two Vice Presidents are former military-appointed Prime Minister Nyo Saw, a longtime loyalist, and Nan Ni Ni Aye, the Karen State chair of the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), The Irrawaddy reported. In the days leading up to his election, Min Aung Hlaing stepped down as commander-in-chief and appointed General Ye Win Oo to the post. The handover ceremony of the commander-in-chief of defence services was held at the Zeyathiri Beikman in Naypyidaw on Monday. (IANS)

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