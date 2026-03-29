Manipur to Develop 143 Myanmar Border Villages Under Vibrant Villages Programme-II

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said on Saturday that 143 villages along Manipur's international border with Myanmar will be developed under the Vibrant Villages Programme–II, with a focus on infrastructure, livelihood opportunities, and essential services.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long unfenced international border with Myanmar, making development in these frontier areas strategically and economically significant. The Chief Minister was speaking at a one-day state-level workshop on the Vibrant Villages Programme–II held in Imphal.

According to a senior official, the workshop emphasised strengthening border village development and enhancing coordination among various departments and agencies. Organised by the state's Planning Department, the session focused on strategies, implementation challenges, and inter-agency collaboration.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh described the Vibrant Villages Programme–II as a flagship initiative of the Union government aimed at transforming villages located along international borders. He reiterated that the programme seeks to improve infrastructure, boost livelihoods, and ensure access to basic services in remote regions.

Highlighting Manipur's geopolitical position, the Chief Minister stressed prioritising border area development and expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah for including five districts --Tengnoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul, Chandel, and Churachandpur -- under the initiative.

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh confirmed that 143 villages have been identified under the programme and will benefit from improved infrastructure, enhanced connectivity, and better delivery of government services.

He underscored the importance of timely and coordinated implementation, noting the critical role of the Planning Department, district administrations, and security forces such as the Assam Rifles. (IANS)

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