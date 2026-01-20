Mobocracy taking lives of minorities: Experts warn of eroding democracy in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s democratic foundations are being undermined by rising mob violence and growing insecurity, experts warned at a policy dialogue in Dhaka.

They emphasised that minority rights in the country cannot be protected without the rule of law, political accountability and meaningful representation ahead of the February 12 national election, local media reported. Dhaka-based think tank Centre for Governance Studies (CGS) hosted the roundtable, titled ‘Democracy for All: Minority Rights, Representation and the National Election 2026’, in the capital on Sunday afternoon, which was attended by representatives of minority communities, civil society members, academics, journalists and human rights activists across the country. The talks focused on the lived experiences of minorities in Bangladesh and underscored the role of political parties in ensuring safety, inclusion and credible electoral pledges, Bangladeshi leading daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

CGS President Zillur Rahman opened the session by raising concerns over the quality of democratic practice as the country headed towards the February 12 election.

“Democracy means a state where the voices of minorities are heard, even though they are fewer in number,” he said, calling on the Bangladeshi authorities to treat minorities as “assets” and safeguard their dignity.

Citing the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War against Pakistan, Rahman said that despite independence being achieved collectively, uncertainty persists around electoral participation and security for many minority communities.

“Will minorities be able to vote safely? Will representation be ensured? These are now open questions,” The Dhaka Tribune quoted Rahman as saying.

Stressing that minority rights are inseparable from human rights, senior vice president of the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council, Nirmal Rozario, said, “Minority rights are human rights. If minority rights are fully ensured, there should be no question about human rights.” Additionally, Manindra Kumar Nath, acting general secretary of the Council, said minorities continue to experience insecurity and discrimination across Bangladesh, casting doubt on the state’s commitment to listening to their grievances.

“The government lacks the mindset to hear minority issues,” he said, describing the situation as “deeply disappointing”. Several speakers reportedly raised an alarm over escalating mob violence and warned of a collapse of the law and order situation in Bangladesh. (IANS)

