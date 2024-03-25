Modi for 2024: Overseas Friends of BJP launches campaign

Canberra: The 'Overseas Friends of BJP', Australia, launched a campaign for members of the diaspora, titled 'Modi for 2024', covering seven prominent cities and significant landmarks in the country.

The campaign is aimed at drumming up overseas support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) going into the Lok Sabha elections in the country.

"Overseas Friends of BJP Australia has launched a massive campaign from iconic locations like Sydney Harbour Bridge, Melbourne Cricket Ground , Perth Optus Stadium, Brisbane GABBA, Surfers Paradise in Gold Coast, Mt Ainslie in Canberra and Naval Memorial Garden in Adelaide," read a post on the official X handle of the 'Overseas Friends of BJP', Australia.

Respondents across various cities in Australia called themselves part of 'Modi ka Parivaar' (PM Modi's family), in a demonstration of overwhelming support for the governance in the country and the developmental policies under his leadership.

Enthusiastic teams from cities that the campaign aims to cover are preparing to lead a robust campaign for 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' (beyond 400 seats next time), the BJP's campaign call for the upcoming general elections, showcasing their support and dedication to the cause.

Earlier, 'Overseas Friends' of BJP UK organised a car rally in London to showcase 'unwavering support' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party at the Centre ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Over 250 cars participated in the rally, showcasing huge support for the BJP and PM Modi ahead of the general elections in the country. The members of the diaspora in Britain, who took part in the rally, were pictured holding up the Indian Tricolour as well as BJP flags, according to a press release by the 'Overseas Friends of BJP'.

Describing the upcoming general elections in the country as the "biggest exercise of democracy", UK Parliamentarian and Padmashri recipient, Bob Blackman said, "Obviously the Indian election is a massive election. It is the biggest exercise of democracy anywhere in the world. And I have a little prediction for you, a majority with 400-plus. Now the friendship between India and the United Kingdom has grown stronger and stronger ever since we have been involved in government and BJP gained power in India."

Earlier on March 16, the Election Commission announced that the general elections would be held across seven phases, with the first on April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar informed. (ANI)

Also Read: Assam: Aminul Haque Laskar suspects unholy treaty between BJP and AIUDF

Also Watch: