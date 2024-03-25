Assam: Aminul Haque Laskar suspects unholy treaty between BJP and AIUDF

SILCHAR: Aminul Haque Laskar, the former BJP MLA from Sonai joined the Congress as according to him it is the only secular party left in the country. He suspects BJP’s wrong play with secularism where the ruling party has compromised its democratic ideology and forged unethical alliance with communal forces like the AIUDF.

Aminul was the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly during Sarbananda Sonowal’s CM days on Sunday made his maiden entry in Indira Bhawan this time. “It is really a sorry state of affairs where the AIUDF MLAs are seen campaigning for the BJP candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha election,” the Cachar district Congress candidate said, after joining the party office in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, Karimuddin Barbhuyan, his arch rival and the AIUDF MLA from Sonai had openly appealed to the people to vouch for the BJP candidate Parimal Suklabaidya. Laskar directly accused Suklabaidya of sabotaging his Assembly election in 2021. “Parimal Suklabaidya was afraid that if I win for the second time, I may be made a Minister. That’s why he fielded four dummy candidates from Hindu committee to divide my Hindus votes. I polled more votes than my earlier election in 2016 where I had won. But due to Hindu vote division I lost in 2021,” While the AIUDF MLAs were seen campaigning for the BJP candidate, in the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat, Laskar alleged.

Laskar joined the AGP along with Sonowal in the early nineties. Earlier he was an active member of the AASU. Later he joined the BJP along with Sonowal. “We were told that the BJP would fight the communal forces like the AIUDF”, reminded the newly joined Congress candidate. Laskar strongly feels there is an unholy treaty being signed between the BJP and the AIUDF without the mass consent. “I am grateful to the BJP. The party made me the first Muslim state general secretary. The party made me the first Muslim MLA and even the Deputy Speaker. But I feel extremely sorry to notice that presently the party has lost its ideology”, Laskar added.

Aminul Haque Laskar openly challenged Suklabaidya as he said, he would take political revenge in the coming election and the BJP candidate would be defeated by a huge margin of two lakh votes.

