Modi-Putin summit underscores India’s tightrope between Washington and Moscow: US media

WASHINGTON: Powerful US media outlets framed the New Delhi summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin as a high-stakes display of India’s strategic balancing act.

Reporting on the Modi-Putin summit, these media outlets highlighted how energy defence, Washington’s geopolitical pressure, and the personal chemistry between the two leaders shaped the visit. In its coverage, The Wall Street Journal reported that the Modi–Putin meeting took place amid pressure on India’s reliance on discounted Russian crude due to US secondary sanctions.

The paper said the energy relationship — described as central to the partnership since 2022 — now faces “strain” as Washington targets traders tied to Rosneft and Lukoil, forcing Indian refiners to assess their purchases. It noted that both leaders nevertheless signalled continuity, citing President Putin’s assurance that Russia is “ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel,” and PM Modi’s description of energy security as a “strong and vital pillar” of the relationship.

The Washington Post cast the summit as a pivotal moment for New Delhi’s foreign policy, saying it tested India’s effort to maintain longstanding ties with Moscow even as Washington pushes for a Ukraine peace settlement and seeks greater alignment from partners.

The Post pointed to PM Modi greeting Putin with a bear hug and highlighted the announcement of an economic cooperation program to raise bilateral trade to USD 100 billion by 2030.

It said the United States has increasingly pressed India to pare back Russian oil imports, noting that President Trump earlier this year doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent. Analysts quoted by the Post argued that the Moscow visit “underscores New Delhi’s strategic tightrope walk between the West and the rest,” with India now balancing its Russia partnership against crucial trade negotiations with the US and the European Union.

The New York Times emphasised the personal rapport between the two leaders, reporting that PM Modi praised his “deep and unbreakable relationship” with Putin, and compared India-Russia ties to a “North Star.” The Times said the summit showcased India’s assertion of “strategic autonomy,” even as New Delhi’s relations with Washington have been strained by tariffs and by Western sanctions that have sharply reduced India’s intake of Russian crude.

The newspaper also noted the symbolism surrounding the visit — from PM Modi’s warm airport welcome to the Indian media’s celebratory portrayals of the partnership — and cited analysts who said Russia increasingly sees India as a hedge against its “colossal dependence” on China.(IANS)

