MoS Margherita interacts with Indian community in Papua New Guinea

Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita interacted with the Indian community members in Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, terming them as a “living bridge” between the two nations. He lauded the role of Indian community in strengthening partnership between two nations. In a statement shared on social media platform X, Margherita stated, “A heartwarming evening with our vibrant Indian family in Papua New Guinea. Over 4,000 strong, they are a living bridge between India and PNG, playing a pivotal role in strengthening our partnership through cultural, economic, and community contributions.” On Monday, Margherita called on Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, conveying greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and people of India on the occasion of country’s 50th anniversary of independence. Margherita expressed both nations’ commitment to deepening bilateral and people-to-people ties. “Honoured to call on Hon‘ble James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea Conveyed warm greetings from PM Shri Narendra Modi ji and the people of India ???? on the occasion of #PNGAt50. Both countries remain committed to deepening bilateral and people-to-people ties,” MoS Margherita posted on X. Margherita arrived in Port Moresby on Monday on an official visit to Papua New Guinea, where he will represent PM Modi at the commemorative events marking Papua New Guinea’s 50th anniversary of Independence. During the visit, MoS Margherita is expected to have bilateral meetings with the political leadership of Papua New Guinea, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. (IANS)

