Mos Pabitra Margherita to Represent PM Modi at Papua New Guinea’s 50th Independence Anniversary

New Delhi: Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will visit Papua New Guinea (PNG) on September 16 to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi at events marking the island nation’s 50th Independence anniversary, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

During his visit, Margherita is expected to hold bilateral meetings with PNG’s political leadership and engage with the Indian diaspora and business community. The MEA noted that the visit follows the historic 3rd Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) chaired by PM Modi in Port Moresby in May 2023, and will help continue India’s outreach to Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

The commemorations come against the backdrop of growing India–PNG ties under New Delhi’s Act East Policy. Earlier this month, the Indian Navy’s indigenous ASW Corvette INS Kadmatt arrived in Port Moresby to participate in PNG’s official Independence Day celebrations. The Navy band also performed in a military tattoo event as part of the festivities.

According to the Ministry of Defence, INS Kadmatt’s goodwill visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening maritime partnership and promoting peace, stability, and inclusive growth in the Indo-Pacific. The ship’s participation in PNG’s Independence Day Parade and cultural events highlights the shared democratic values and heritage between the two nations.