MoS Pabitra Margherita expresses India’s commitment to supporting Dominica’s Kalinago community

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita visited Kalinago Territory in Dominica and expressed India’s commitment to supporting the community through New Delhi’s partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). In a statement shared on X on Sunday, Margherita stated, “Pleased to visit the beautiful Kalinago Territory, home to the indigenous Kalinago community of Dominica. India remains committed to supporting the Kalinago community through our partnership with UNDP.” “Under the dynamic leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, India remains committed to deepening its friendship with Dominica, rooted in shared democratic values and South-South cooperation,” he added. Margherita also visited three Quick Impact Project (QIP) sites in Grand Bay and St. Fond Jean in Dominica. He stated that these grant assistances demonstrate India’s continued commitment to supporting community development in Dominica. “Happy to visit three Quick Impact Project (QIP) sites in Grand Bay & St. Fond Jean in Dominica. These timely grant assistances reflect India’s continued commitment to supporting community development in Dominica. Grateful to Hon. Dr. Vince Henderson and the Govt. of Dominica for their excellent cooperation. Together for development and prosperity,” he posted on X. (IANS)

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