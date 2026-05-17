MoS Pabitra Margherita calls on Dominican President, discusses strengthening bilateral ties

Roseau: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita called on Dominica’s President Sylvanie Burton in Roseau, where the two sides reviewed ways to deepen the bilateral partnership between the two nations. Sylvanie Burton became the first woman and first indigenous person of the Kalinago community to serve as the President of Dominica since 2023.

Sharing the details of the meeting on his social media on Saturday (Indian time), the MoS posted : “Honoured to call on President Sylvanie Burton, Dominica’s first woman President, who hails from the indigenous Kalinago community. Conveyed greetings from the Honourable President and Prime Minister of India. Discussed ways to further strengthen the relations between our two countries.”

Following his successful visit to Belize and Honduras, Margherita arrived in Dominica on Friday, aiming to enhance bilateral partnerships across key sectors.

The MoS was warmly received by Dominica’s Foreign Minister Vince Henderson upon his arrival at the airport.

“Arrived in the beautiful ‘Nature’s Island of the Caribbean’ – Commonwealth of Dominica. Thank you, Foreign Minister Vince Henderson, for the warm welcome at the airport. Looking forward to productive discussions with the leadership of Dominica,” Margherita posted on X.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in the last leg of his visit to Dominica, Margherita is likely to meet the other top leadership of the Caribbean country and discuss the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship. He will also visit project sites which are being implemented through grant assistance from India. During his official visit to Belize, the MoS called on Dame Froyla Tzalam, Governor-General of Belize, on Thursday, discussing bilateral relations.

“Honoured to call on H.E. Dame Froyla Tzalam, Governor-General of Belize. Conveyed greetings from the Honourable President and Prime Minister of India. Discussed ways to further strengthen relations between our two countries,” Margherita posted on X. He also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in Belize and appreciated their contribution to strengthening the close and friendly ties between India and Belize. (IANS)

Also Read: MoS Pabitra Margherita to visit Costa Rica, Honduras, Belize and Dominica from May 8–15