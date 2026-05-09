Moscow air defences shoot down 37 drones as city faces renewed aerial threat

MOSCOW: Russian air defence forces shot down at least 37 drones flying toward Moscow on Friday, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. Emergency services are working at sites where debris from the intercepted drones fell, Sobyanin said on Telegram. Earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry said air defence systems had shot down 145 Ukrainian drones in seven hours from 7 am to 2 pm (0400-1100 GMT) across multiple regions, Xinhua news agency reported. On Thursday, the Russian capital experienced one of the largest drone attacks this year, with 61 drones downed throughout the day, according to the TASS news agency, citing Sobyanin. (IANS)

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