Iran FM Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stops in Islamabad after Oman visit, heads to Moscow

Islamabad: Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday evening returned to Islamabad following his recent diplomatic engagements in Oman, according to Iran’s state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

According to IRIB, Araghchi landed here after his one-day trip to Oman.

This is Araghchi’s second visit to the Pakistani capital in two days, and he is expected to continue onwards to Moscow after concluding his brief stop in Pakistan. According to CNN, citing Iranian sources, Araghchi travelled from Oman to Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase on the outskirts of Islamabad. The visit is described as a short transit stop before his departure to Russia.

“Shared Iran’s position concerning a workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran. Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy,” the Iranian FM said in his post.

According to a statement issued by Araghchi on Telegram, the Iranian Foreign Minister explained Iran’s “principled positions regarding the latest developments related to the ceasefire and the complete end of the imposed war” against the Islamic Republic by US and Israeli forces to the Pakistani side. Earlier in the day, Araghchi held high-level talks in Muscat with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman at Al-Baraka Palace, where discussions focused on bilateral relations, regional developments, and diplomatic efforts to address ongoing tensions in West Asia, Iranian state media, Press TV reported. (ANI)

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