Moscow hit by largest Ukrainian drone assault in two years as 620 UAVs target capital, airports disrupted

MOSCOW: Moscow came under the largest Ukrainian drone attack in two years, with 620 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) targeting the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Tuesday.

"From yesterday evening until 5:00 a.m. today, 620 UAVs were flying toward the Moscow region. Of these, 180 drones were destroyed," Sobyanin said, adding that emergency crews were working at the debris sites. No casualties or major damage were immediately reported.

In response to the aerial threat, flight operations at Moscow's Vnukovo, Zhukovsky and Domodedovo airports were temporarily halted, while Sheremetyevo Airport operated under partial restrictions, reports Xinhua news agency.

The previous record for a drone strike on Moscow was set on Sunday night, involving some 600 UAVs.

Authorities in other Russian regions also reported civilian casualties. In the Belgorod region, two people were killed and three others injured in drone strikes over the past 24 hours. In the Russia-controlled Luhansk region, one child was killed, and a teenager and seven adults were wounded. In Crimea, one person was killed.

The strike targeted Russia's naval base in Novorossiysk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday. (IANS)

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