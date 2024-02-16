Moscow: Russia On The Brink Of Making Cancer Vaccine, Claims Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that scientists in Russia are on the verge of developing the much sought-after cancer vaccines.
If materialized, this development will pan out to be a significant breakthrough that could mark a new era in revolutionizing cancer treatment worldwide.
While addressing a Moscow forum on future technologies, Putin affirmed that Russian scientists are on the brink of creating so-called cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs of a new generation.
"I hope that soon they will be effectively used as methods of individual therapy," the Russian President added.
However, Putin did not specify the types of cancer these vaccines would target and he did not mention their exact mechanisms.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are currently six licensed vaccines against human papillomaviruses (HPV) that cause many cancers, including cervical cancer, as well as vaccines against hepatitis B (HBV), which can lead to liver cancer.
Notably, numerous countries and companies are embroiled in the pursuit of developing cancer vaccines.
Last year, the UK government inked a deal with Germany-based BioNTech to launch clinical trials providing "personalised cancer treatments", aiming to touch 10,000 patients by 2030.
Meanwhile, Pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Merck & Co are actively working on experimental cancer vaccine showing promising results.
As per a mid-stage study, this experimental cancer vaccine reduced the chance of recurrence or death from melanoma - the most deadly skin cancer - by half after three years of treatment.
Amid Russia's development and global distribution of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Putin accentuated the safety and efficacy of vaccines.
The Russian President even took a jab of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by Russia, to assure the public of its reliability.