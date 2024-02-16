Moscow: Russia On The Brink Of Making Cancer Vaccine, Claims Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed that scientists in Russia are on the verge of developing the much sought-after cancer vaccines.

If materialized, this development will pan out to be a significant breakthrough that could mark a new era in revolutionizing cancer treatment worldwide.

While addressing a Moscow forum on future technologies, Putin affirmed that Russian scientists are on the brink of creating so-called cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs of a new generation.

"I hope that soon they will be effectively used as methods of individual therapy," the Russian President added.