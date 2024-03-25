Moscow Terror Attack: 3 Suspects Plead Guilty in Court

MOSCOW: In a significant turn of events, three out of four suspects accused of carrying out the concert hall attacks in Moscow, confessed to the crime in a Russian court on Sunday.

The accused involved in the attack were officially identified as Dalerdzhon Mirzoyev, 32; Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, 30; Mukhammadsobir Faizov, 19; and Shamsidin Fariduni, 25, by the Moscow's Basmanny District Court.

The court ordered that the men, all citizens of Tajikistan, should remain in custody until May 22, before their trial begins.

Mirzoyev, Rachabalizoda, and Shamsidin Fariduni confessed to their involvement after being formally charged.