Assam: Congress Leader Bharat Narah Steps Down From Party

GUWAHATI: In another significant blow to the Congress in Assam, leader Bharat Chandra Narah has resigned from the party.
The development come right after Narah stepped down as the Chairman of the party’s media cell, showing more signs of unhappiness within the party,
In a brief resignation letter, Narah stated that he was resigning from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect.
The reason behind his resignation is the party’s refusal to give a ticket to Narah’s wife Ranee Narah, for the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency.
Ranee was a Member of Parliament and Union Minister of State during the UPA 2 government, and lost the nomination race to Uday Shankar Hazarika.
Narah first submitted his resignation letter to the APCC chief Bhupen Kumar Borah. He then went to Delhi to meet with the party leadership.
Recently, another Congress leader decided to switch ship to BJP. Leader Anjan Bora from Biswanath district is set to formally accede to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Bora garnered massive support in the last assembly elections, amassing over 60,000 votes while contesting from the Biswanath assembly constituency.
According to Bora, the trajectory of development initiatives spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the dynamic leadership of State Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma galvanized his decision to join the BJP.
With a big contingent of over 500 supporters, Bora's shift marks a broader aspiration to contribute to the developmental agenda championed by the BJP at both the national and state levels.
In the run-up to the journey to Tezpur, Bora and his supporters sought blessings from The Burha Baba's than, a customary gesture underlining reverence and auspicious beginnings.
The move seems like a distinctive defection in regional politics, symbolizing not only a reordering of alliances in politics but also a consensus towards perceived efficacy in governance by the BJP.
