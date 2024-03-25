Assam: Congress Leader Bharat Narah Steps Down From Party

GUWAHATI: In another significant blow to the Congress in Assam, leader Bharat Chandra Narah has resigned from the party.

The development come right after Narah stepped down as the Chairman of the party’s media cell, showing more signs of unhappiness within the party,

In a brief resignation letter, Narah stated that he was resigning from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect.

The reason behind his resignation is the party’s refusal to give a ticket to Narah’s wife Ranee Narah, for the Lakhimpur parliamentary constituency.

Ranee was a Member of Parliament and Union Minister of State during the UPA 2 government, and lost the nomination race to Uday Shankar Hazarika.