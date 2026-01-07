Most UN Security Council members criticize Nicolas Maduro’s capture

United Nations: Facing criticism at the UN Security Council from both allies and adversaries over the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, the United States defended the action on Monday as a law-enforcement measure rather than an act of war. US Permanent Representative Mike Walz stated, quoting Secretary of State Marco Rubio, that “there is no war against Venezuela or its people” and insisted Washington was neither occupying the country nor targeting its population. “This was a law enforcement operation,” he asserted, describing Maduro as a narcotrafficker who would stand trial in the United States in accordance with the rule of law for crimes allegedly committed over 15 years.

The emergency council meeting exposed divisions among permanent members. France and Britain—traditional US allies—offered mild rebukes from an international-law perspective. French envoy Jay Dharmadhikari said the military operation contravened principles of peaceful dispute settlement and the non-use of force, while Britain’s James Kariuki warned that charter violations by permanent members undermine the foundations of international order. In sharp contrast, China and Russia condemned Washington outright and demanded Maduro’s immediate release. Beijing’s Sun Lei called the seizure a “bullying act,” and Russia’s Vassily Nebenzia declared Maduro the legitimately elected president and accused the US of energizing neocolonialism and imperialism.

Maduro’s first court appearance in Manhattan coincided with the UN debate. Venezuela’s representative Samuel Reinaldo Moncada labelled the episode “kidnapping of a head of state” motivated by US designs on his country’s natural resources. Only Trinidad and Argentina strongly backed Washington, citing the need to combat regional drug networks. Argentine envoy Francisco Tropepi termed the action decisive for addressing trafficking, and Trinidad’s Neil Parsan pledged cooperation with US-led efforts to dismantle Maduro’s networks.

Several Latin American diplomats voiced deep concern about the precedent and President Donald Trump’s threats against Colombia and other neighbours, arguing that democracy cannot be defended through violence, coercion, or economic self-interest. (IANS)

