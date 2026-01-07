Multiple injured after 6.4-magnitude earthquake hits western Japan

Tokyo: Several people have been injured after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck Shimane Prefecture in western Japan on Tuesday, local media reported.

The temblor occurred at 10:18 a.m. local time in eastern Shimane Prefecture at a depth of about 10 kilometres, measuring upper 5 on Japan’s seismic scale of 7 in the hardest-hit areas in Shimane and Tottori prefectures, said the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The quake’s epicentre was located at a latitude of 35.3 degrees north and a longitude of 133.2 degrees east.

Two aftershocks, measuring magnitude 5.1 and 5.4, hit the same area at around 10:28 a.m. and 10:37 a.m. local time, respectively, according to the JMA.

Four people in Matsue City, Shimane Prefecture, were taken to the hospital due to falls and other injuries sustained during the earthquake.

The city reported damage to the roofs of several houses, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting public broadcaster NHK.

In Sakaiminato City of neighbouring Tottori Prefecture, local police received reports of cracks appearing on roads. In Fukuyama City of Hiroshima Prefecture, located south of the epicentre, two people were injured due to the earthquake, the report said.

The JMA, which revised the magnitude of the quake up from 6.2, said that long-period ground motions of up to the maximum level 4 were observed in western Tottori Prefecture.

Long-period ground motion refers to intense, slow and sustained seismic waves from large earthquakes, which can cause high-rise buildings to sway, particularly affecting those on higher floors. (IANS)

