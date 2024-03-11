Mumbai: Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic Clinches Miss World 2024 Title in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Krystyna Pyszkova of Czech Republic emerged victorious, winning the prestigious 2024 Miss World title. India returned to host after 28 years and stunned contestants from 112 countries to compete for the prestigious crown The event saw a fierce battle between the contestants, with Krystyna Pyszkova eventually winning over her rivals. Pyszkova who a native of the Czech Republic, impressed the judges with her grace, intelligence and commitment to social issues. Fluent in several languages ​​and an advocate for sustainable development through education, Piskova’s victory coincided with the pageant’s theme of ‘beauty with purpose’.

Representing India after winning the Femina-Miss India World title in 2022, Indian contestant Sini Shetty displayed incredible poise and elegance throughout the pageant and though she finished in the top 8 rankings in 2010, she failed to win the crown, as Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaitoun finished second Adding to the grandeur of the event was a star-studded finale decorated with luminaries from various fields like film, sports and social work.

Reknowed personalities like filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, actress Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and cricketer Harbhajan Singh is among the esteemed team of judges The month-long Miss World pageant kicked off with a series of events aimed at showcasing the talent, athleticism and philanthropic efforts of the contestants, from talent shows to sporting challenges and charity-focused initiatives on the role of the competitors as agents of change.

The event competition also saw stunning performances from top musicians like Shaan, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar, as well as the lead cast of Producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming web series "Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar". Krystyna Pyszkova’s victory is a milestone, making her the second Miss World of the Czech Republic after Tatana Kucharova in the year 2006. As she takes on her new role, Ms Pyszkova aims to make the beauty milestone her about and continue to advocate for sustainable development and education on the global stage was a purpose.

