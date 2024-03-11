New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi to Witness Namo Drone Didis Empowering Rural Women in Agriculture

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Sashakt Nari Viksit Bharat event in New Delhi, where he will watch the demonstrations being conducted by Namo Drone Didis from 10 different locations across the country. These demonstrations will demonstrate the potential of drones to transform agricultural practices. As part of his vision to promote economic empowerment and economic independence of women, especially in rural areas, Prime Minister Modi will present 1,000 Namo Drone Didi with drones at the event.

The NaMo Drone Didi program is crucial in realizing this vision. In addition to that the Lakshpati Didis, who has achieved tremendous success with the help of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana under National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) , will be honoured at the event. The initiative which is led by the people who plays an important role in motivating and supporting members of other self-help groups. PM Narendra Modi will also distribute bank loans worth Rs 8,000 crore at subsidized interest rates to Self Help Groups (SHGs) making them economically stable through banks set up with banks in each district. In addition to that about Rs 2,000 crore will be allocated to SHGs in the Capitalization Support Fund.

The NaMo Drone Didi program is designed to empower rural women by training them to become drone pilots for agriculture. This particular objective is a need of the hour as it helps to equip 15,000 self-help farmers with 15,000 self-help agricultural machines, to facilitate crop management, spraying and seed weighing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the program underscores the Government’s commitment to use technology to empower women in agriculture to transform rural livelihoods making them strong and determined towards their goals and efforts to lead a society as changemakers. This initiative is an important step towards harnessing innovation for inclusive growth and sustainable development in Indian agriculture.