Must work as partners to tackle migration crisis: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

Apulia: President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen while welcoming that the pressing issue of migration is being addressed by the Group of Seven (G7), stressed the need for partnership and urged fellow leaders to confront the root causes of migration, combat human trafficking, and establish legal pathways for migrants.

“Welcome that G7 addresses the key topic of migration. We must work as partners to address root causes, fight smugglers/human traffickers & work on legal pathways. The EU Pact on Migration & Asylum is a major step forward, complemented by strong partnerships with third countries,” said von der Leyen in a post on X.

During the second day of the three-day G7 Summit in the southern Italian region of Apulia, the G7 leading industrialised nations engaged in discussions on migration, followed by the Indo-Pacific and economic security. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address an Outreach session on Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean.

“We will be discussing the importance of our increased focus on the Indo-Pacific,” said Italy PM Giorgia Meloni.

“Another key issue the Italian Presidency has prioritised is also linked to Africa, and not only to Africa, and that is the matter of migration and the increasingly concerning role of human trafficking organisations that are exploiting desperate human beings,” she said.

Migration is among the challenging topics on the agenda of G7, which has contributed to the resurgence of populism and far-right movements in Europe and the United States. (ANI)

