‘Myanmar is now the deadliest country for landmine casualties’ Says United Nations

Geneva: Myanmar has become the world’s deadliest country for landmine casualties, with a staggering 1,052 civilian casualties recorded in 2023 alone, surpassing all other nations.

The situation is particularly dire for children, who account for over 20 per cent of the casualties.

In a post on X on Monday, the United Nations News Service wrote, “Myanmar is now the deadliest country for landmine casualties, with over 1,000 victims in 2023. Independent experts warn this grim milestone highlights a deeper crisis, as the military escalates attacks on civilians, including those with disabilities.”

Notably, Myanmar has become the world’s deadliest country for landmine and unexploded ordnance casualties, with over 1,000 victims in 2023 alone, surpassing all other nations, according to separate studies by the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, the United Nations said in a report on Friday.

“The junta is doubling the impact of its extensive use of landmines to crush nationwide resistance,” said Tom Andrews, Special Rapporteur on Myanmar, and Heba Hagrass Special Rapporteur on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Andrews and Hagrass highlighted the egregious violations, including forcing civilians to walk through minefields ahead of military units and systematically denying victims access to life-saving aid such as medical care and prosthetics.

These actions, they emphasised, are “absolutely contrary” to international laws, including Article 11 of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and UN Security Council resolution 2475 on protecting persons with disabilities in war.

The impact of landmines and unexploded ordnance is particularly severe on Myanmar’s children, with UNICEF data released earlier this year revealing that over 20 per cent of the 1,052 verified civilian casualties from such incidents in 2023 were children. This was a significant rise from 2022 when 390 incidents were recorded.

Children are particularly vulnerable to landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO), often unable to recognise their dangers, the UN said. In addition, the indiscriminate placement of these deadly weapons in and around homes, schools, playgrounds, and farming areas, puts children at constant risk. (ANI)

Also Read: Manipur tribal bodies reiterate opposition to Indo-Myanmar border fencing, FMR

Also Watch: