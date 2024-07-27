Cachar Launches Robust Hygiene Promotion Programme with DDMA, IAG, and UNICEF Support

SILCHAR: A robust Hygiene Promotion Programme is currently being executed in Cachar, through a collaborative effort between the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Cachar, and the Inter Agency Group (IAG), Cachar, with valuable support from UNICEF-Assam. This initiative is designed to foster good hygiene practices, improve sanitation, and bolster community resilience, stated a press release.

The Hygiene Promotion Programme aims to address the critical need for better sanitation and hygiene awareness in the region. With the onset of monsoon and the increased risk of waterborne diseases, this programme is timely and crucial for the well-being of the local communities. The joint effort focuses on educating residents about the importance of maintaining hygiene, using clean water, and implementing effective waste management practices.

The programme’s primary objective is to create awareness through community meetings, workshops, and educational campaigns. The programme seeks to enlighten the public about the significance of good hygiene practices. These activities are tailored to address both adults and children, ensuring comprehensive community engagement. The initiative includes the construction and maintenance of clean and functional sanitation facilities. This effort aims to reduce open defecation and provide safe, accessible toilets for all. Hand-washing stations equipped with soap and clean water are being set up at strategic locations. Additionally, educational sessions on proper hand-washing techniques are conducted to emphasize its role in preventing disease transmission.

Ensuring the availability of clean drinking water is a critical component of the programme. Water purification techniques and the use of safe storage containers are promoted to minimize the risk of waterborne illnesses. By embedding good hygiene practices within the community, the programme aims to enhance resilience against future health emergencies. The involvement of local leaders and volunteers ensures that the message reaches every household.

The success of this Hygiene Promotion Programme hinges on the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders. The DDMA, Cachar, plays a pivotal role in co-ordinating activities and mobilizing resources. The IAG, Cachar, brings together multiple agencies to synergize their expertise and efforts. UNICEF-Assam’s support is instrumental in providing technical guidance, funding, and logistical assistance.

Early feedback from the community indicates a positive reception and growing awareness of hygiene importance. The programme’s impact is evident in the improved cleanliness of public spaces and increased use of sanitation facilities. Looking ahead, there are plans to expand the initiative to more remote areas, ensuring that the benefits of good hygiene practices reach every corner of Cachar.

The Hygiene Promotion Programme in Cachar is a testament to the power of collaboration and community engagement. By promoting good hygiene, improving sanitation, and enhancing resilience, this initiative paves the way for a healthier and more sustainable future for the residents of Cachar.

Also Read: Lions’ Clubs Lakhimpur and Prerona Host Flood Relief Camp in Maratpur Kaibartta Village

Also Watch: