Namal Rajapaksa enters Sri Lanka’s Presidential election race

Colombo: Namal Rajapaksa, the eldest son of former President and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, entered Sri Lanka’s Presidential election race on Wednesday.

The name of 38-year-old lawmaker, who has been in the Parliament since 2010, was finalised after weeks of deliberation on the possible Presidential candidate from Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), the party formed by the family.

Namal, appointed as party’s National Organiser in March, enters the race as SLPP is going through a major crisis, with nearly 80 per cent of its MPs, including those holding ministerial posts in the current government, pledging their support to President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s candidacy.

Mahinda Rajapaksa became the country’s President in 2005 and ruled the country till 2015. In 2019, he became the Prime Minister as his younger brother Gotabaya was elected as the island nation’s President.

Gotabaya, held responsible for the economic crisis, was forced to flee the country in 2022. Amidst widespread public agitation over the unprecedented economic crisis and the burning down of their houses, others in the Rajapaksas family also went into hiding.

Gotabaya invited Wickremesinghe to take over the country with the support of nearly 60 per cent SLPP majority in the parliament as Rajapaksas once again joined the ruling government.

Having gradually controlled the economic crisis, Wickremesinghe asked SLPP to support him in the Presidential Election but the Rajapaksas accused the President of dividing their party and denied any support. (IANS)

