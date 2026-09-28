Narayani River crosses danger mark in Nepal, threatens Gandak region

KATHMANDU: Nepali authorities have issued a special flood warning after the Narayani River crossed its danger level in parts of southern Chitwan and Nawalparasi districts, with the water level continuing to rise. Flooding in the transboundary river, known as the Gandak in India, could also affect downstream areas in the neighbouring country. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) issued the flood warning on Sunday morning and urged residents living along the banks of the Narayani River to move away from the river and to higher ground, considering the risk to lives and property.

According to a special flood forecast and advisory bulletin issued by the Centre of Hydrology and Water Resources Research (CHWRR) at 7:45 a.m. Sunday, the water level of the Narayani River had risen to around 11 metres, well above the designated danger level of 9 metres. The CHWRR said the water level at the Devghat flood monitoring station in Chitwan district is expected to keep rising until this afternoon and could peak at about 13 metres around 11 a.m. (IANS)

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