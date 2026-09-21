Nepal Launches Environment Diplomacy Division as Climate-Driven Floods Devastate Country

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has established an Environment Diplomacy Division for the first time to strengthen climate diplomacy amid devastating floods that have severely affected the country.

The bodies of 1,411 people swept away by the deadly floods have been recovered, while 5,875 people -- including Nepali and foreign nationals -- remained missing as of Saturday evening following the devastating floods of August 26, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority. Experts have identified global warming caused by climate change as a likely factor that contributed to the collapse of a Himalayan slope, triggering catastrophic flooding in Nepal.

World Weather Attribution said in a report last week that human-caused global warming had thinned glaciers and thawed mountain permafrost, which likely contributed to the destabilisation of a Himalayan slope that collapsed on August 26, causing catastrophic flooding in Nepal. (IANS)

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