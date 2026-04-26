NASA targets moon return by 2028, lunar base and commercial expansion

WASHINGTON: NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman outlined three core priorities aimed at reshaping U.S. space strategy: returning astronauts to the Moon by 2028, establishing a sustained lunar base, and expanding commercial partnerships in low-Earth orbit. Speaking before the House Science Committee, Isaacman said these goals align with national space policy and are intended to strengthen American leadership amid rising global competition.

He emphasized that NASA’s near-term directive is to increase launch frequency and successfully land astronauts on the Moon within the next few years. Alongside this, the agency plans to develop long-term infrastructure on the lunar surface in collaboration with private industry. This “Moonbase” concept would include landers, rovers, power systems, and communications technologies necessary for sustained human presence.

The third pillar focuses on expanding commercial activity in low-Earth orbit. NASA aims to transition toward privately operated space stations while encouraging industry participation in astronaut missions, payload delivery, and other revenue-generating opportunities. This reflects a broader shift in how the agency allocates resources—moving away from large, expensive programs toward more targeted investments that prioritize measurable outcomes.

Isaacman criticized past programs for cost overruns and inefficiencies, arguing that NASA must avoid initiatives that are “too big to fail” yet “too costly to succeed.” He stressed that increasing launch cadence is critical, as long gaps between missions can slow progress and reduce momentum.

He pointed to the recent Artemis II mission as an example of effective execution, noting that it successfully carried astronauts around the Moon and back, capturing global attention and demonstrating renewed capability.

However, lawmakers expressed concern about whether these ambitious goals can be achieved under a proposed budget that includes a roughly 23% cut. Brian Babin warned that reduced funding could weaken U.S. competitiveness, especially as China advances its own lunar plans. Zoe Lofgren added that the cuts could harm scientific research and technological development beyond human spaceflight.

In response, Isaacman assured lawmakers that NASA would comply with congressional funding decisions while improving transparency and efficiency. He maintained that by focusing on core objectives and eliminating waste, the agency can still deliver strong results despite tighter budgets. (IANS)

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