National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched fresh investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi

Islamabad: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated a fresh inquiry into the Toshakhana case, issuing call-up notices to the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former PM Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported. NAB Rawalpindi has sent a letter to the Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail, requesting their presence for the investigation.

According to ARY News, an Accountability Court (AC) gave 14 years each imprisonment to the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case on January 31. The verdict was announced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir, disqualifying the PTI founder and his wife from holding any public office for 10 years and imposing a fine of Pakistani currency (PKR) 787 million

Before this, Khan and his foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years in prison under the Official Secrets Act in connection with the cypher case, as per ARY News.

Meanwhile, on February 4, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were sentenced to seven years in jail each in a case related to their marriage during the latter’s Iddat period, according to Dawn.

However, on April 1, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspended a 14-year jail sentence of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Toshakhana case. (IANS)

