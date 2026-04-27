National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval calls on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Abu Dhabi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday, discussing measures to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the regional situation, and other issues of mutual interest. In a post on X, Indian Embassy in the UAE stated, “NSA Ajit Doval paid an official visit to the UAE. He called on President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Conveyed greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Measures to deepen Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the regional situation, and other issues of mutual interest were discussed.” This is the second high level visit from India to UAE after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s two-day visit earlier this month. (IANS)

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