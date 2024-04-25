‘NATO drills near Russian border increase risks of military conflict’ Says Maria Zakharova

The upcoming NATO exercises near the Russian border increase the risks of military incidents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted by local media as saying on Wednesday. NATO exercises are scheduled to begin on Friday in Finland near the Russian-Finnish border, Xinhua news agency reported. “The alliance continues the practical military development of a once neutral state, an authoritative participant in discussions on strengthening stability and security,” Zakharova said, cited by Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency. Zakharova said that the Russian government is keeping a close watch on “the aggressive actions of the collective West.” She added that Russia is prepared to take “all necessary political and military-technical measures” to counter any threats to its national defense capabilities. (IANS)

Also Read: Russia: Putin Assures Russia Will Not Target NATO, Warns to Shoot F-16s in Ukraine

Also Watch: