Russia: Putin Assures Russia Will Not Target NATO, Warns to Shoot F-16s in Ukraine

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia does not plan to attack any NATO countries but warned that if the West gives F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, Russia will shoot them down.

Putin announced this when he was visiting an airbase in Torzhok, between Moscow and St Petersburg. He assured a group of pilots that had no intention of starting a war with any Western alliance members that could involve the US, which has a much larger defense budget.

He said that the suggestion that Russia might attack another country like Poland, the Baltic States, or the Czech Republic is completely absurd.