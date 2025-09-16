Nepal army foiled external plot to install puppet regime, unlike in Bangladesh

New Delhi: What one got to witness in Nepal was quite similar to what took place in Bangladesh. While, the external elements succeeded in Bangladesh with the help of radical Islamists, the ploy did not work out in Nepal.

In Bangladesh, a students’ uprising led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and the installation of Muhammad Yunus, largely considered to be a stooge of the deep-state and ISI. In Bangladesh, the students said that they were coming out against the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina.

In Nepal, the protest by the Gen Z was against the corrupt politicians. Those protesting said that no benefits were being passed on to the people. Instead it was the politicians and their nepo kids who were pocketing the nation’s money.

Following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government, Muhammad Yunus was made the caretaker of the interim government. After this it was a free for all for the ISI, which managed to sign several deals with Dhaka including use of the waters, lifting of visa restrictions among other. India says that all this will be used by the ISI to smuggle arms and ammunition into Bangladesh and also transport terrorists with an intention of carrying out attacks in India. While the ploy worked in Bangladesh, it did pan out exactly the same way in Nepal. While a foreign hand behind the protests cannot be ruled out in Nepal, the fact remains the final plot did not shape up exactly how they would have expected.

Institutions such as the ISI would have wanted their puppet in Nepal, but it was the army that stood firm. It completely sided with the Gen Z protestors and ensure that a stooge would not be installed as the nation’s head. In Nepal, the issues were genuine and clearly the frustration of the people against corruption and nepotism was visible. These issues were long simmering and an uprising of this scale was in the making. When such massive protests erupt, foreign hands are usually at play and look to have their own leader head the country, so that they can use them as puppets. (IANS)

