Nepal: Buddha Air flight skids during landing, all passengers and crew safe

Kathmandu: A Buddha Air turboprop passenger aircraft veered off the runway while landing at Bhadrapur Airport in Nepal's Jhapa district on Saturday, prompting an immediate emergency response.

The airline confirmed that all 51 passengers and four crew members on board are safe. The aircraft was operating a domestic flight from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur.

According to initial information, the aircraft encountered difficulty during the landing process and skidded off the runway. The flight, identified as Flight No. 9N-AMF, is listed on flight trackers as an ATR 72-500 turboprop passenger aircraft, a model widely used for short-haul regional operations in Nepal.

Nepal Police confirmed the incident in a post on X, stating, "On the date of 2082.09.18, the Buddha Air flight that took off from Kathmandu with 51 passengers and 4 crew members to Bhadrapur Airport in Jhapa District met with an accident during the landing process at Bhadrapur Airport. All individuals have been safely rescued by Nepal Police and the concerned authorities."

Buddha Air also issued an official statement on X, expressing concern over the incident and thanking emergency responders. The airline said, "Update: Regarding Flight Number 901. We are deeply concerned about the incident where the aircraft that departed from Kathmandu to Bhadrapur yesterday veered off the runway. We express our sincere gratitude to the Nepal Police, Nepali Army, Civil Aviation Authority, and Buddha Air staff who worked with utmost diligence in the rescue operations at that time." (IANS)

