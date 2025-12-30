118 Flights Cancelled at Delhi Airport Due to Dense Fog, Advisory Issued for Passengers

Delhi: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were disrupted on Tuesday due to dense fog, severely impacting visibility.
According to reports, a total of 118 flights, including 60 arrivals and 58 departures were canceled, while and 16 flights bound for Delhi were diverted to other cities due to the dense fog.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a post on ‘X’ this morning stated that flights in parts of Northern India have been impacted due to fog and low visibility. The Ministry also advised passengers to check flight status and remain in contact with their airlines.
“Amid prevailing fog and low-visibility conditions impacting flights in parts of Northern India, passengers are advised to proactively check flight status, remain in contact with their airlines and allow extra travel time,” the Ministry said in the post.
“Airlines have been instructed to strictly comply with passenger facilitation norms, including timely flight information, meals for delayed passengers, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations, no denial of boarding after timely check-in, baggage facilitation and prompt grievance redressal,” the post added.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation also stated that the situation is being closely monitored, adding that it remains committed to passenger safety, convenience and well-being, and continues to closely monitor the situation.
On the other hand, Airport Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory warning of potential flight delays at airports in Northern India due to prevailing fog in the region.
In a post on ‘X’, the AAI advised passengers to stay in close contact with their respective airlines through official communication channels for the latest flight updates. It further requested travellers to plan their journeys accordingly by allowing additional time for airport arrival and check-in procedures.
“Due to prevailing fog conditions today, 30 December 2025, visibility levels across Northern India have reduced at select airports. This may impact flight operations, including possible delays. Passengers are advised to stay in close contact with their respective airlines through official communication channels for the latest flight updates. Travellers should also plan their journeys accordingly by allowing additional time for airport arrival and check-in procedures.” The post read.
“AAI has activated passenger facilitation measures and deployed assistance teams at affected airports to support travelers on the ground. We remain committed to ensuring passenger safety, convenience, and smooth airport operations during adverse weather conditions,” the AAI post added.
Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of dense fog early on Tuesday, leading to poor visibility in several areas. The air quality remained at ‘very poor’ category.