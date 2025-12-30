118 Flights Cancelled at Delhi Airport Due to Dense Fog, Advisory Issued for Passengers

Delhi: Flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were disrupted on Tuesday due to dense fog, severely impacting visibility.

According to reports, a total of 118 flights, including 60 arrivals and 58 departures were canceled, while and 16 flights bound for Delhi were diverted to other cities due to the dense fog.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a post on ‘X’ this morning stated that flights in parts of Northern India have been impacted due to fog and low visibility. The Ministry also advised passengers to check flight status and remain in contact with their airlines.

“Amid prevailing fog and low-visibility conditions impacting flights in parts of Northern India, passengers are advised to proactively check flight status, remain in contact with their airlines and allow extra travel time,” the Ministry said in the post.

“Airlines have been instructed to strictly comply with passenger facilitation norms, including timely flight information, meals for delayed passengers, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations, no denial of boarding after timely check-in, baggage facilitation and prompt grievance redressal,” the post added.