Nepal Celebrates Bhai Tika with Prayers for Prosperity and Long Life

KATHMANDU: Nepali people are celebrating Bhai Tika, the final day of the Tihar festival, on Wednesday, with sisters applying 'tilak' to their brothers and praying for their long lives, good health and prosperity.

It is the main day of the festival, also known as Dipawali or Diwali, in Nepali society. The traditions include adorning brothers with garlands of dubo grass, marigolds and globe amaranth flowers; breaking walnuts; drawing protective lines with oil; applying seven-coloured tika to their foreheads; and serving them a variety of sweets and delicacies. (IANS)