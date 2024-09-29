Nepal: Death Toll Rises To 112 As Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Landslides

KATHMANDU: Devastating floods and landslides triggered by persistent downpours have wreaked havoc in Nepal, claiming the lives of at least 112 people in the past 24 hours, as per official data.

The natural calamity has also inflicted injuries to over 100 people, with rescue operations underway to trace 68 people who have gone missing due to the catastrophic situation unfolding in the Himalayan country.

According to a police official, as many as 200 incidents of floods and landslides have so far been reported in the country, adding that the figure is expected to increase.