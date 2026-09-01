Nepal flash floods: Five days on, Trishuli battles devastation; Families struggle to rebuild, await govt relief

TRISHULI: Once a serene town nestled along the banks of the Trishuli River and surrounded by mountains, Trishuli in Nepal's Nuwakot district now bears little resemblance to the place it was before August 26.

The landscape has been transformed into a vast stretch of mud and debris, with houses destroyed and roads and other infrastructure badly damaged. Five days after the catastrophic flash floods, the remnants of the devastation continue to serve as a grim reminder of the scale of the disaster.

While some residents are putting up a brave face, others remain devastated and traumatised by the sudden tragedy that struck their villages with little time to escape.

For residents here, there is a common refrain- they have never witnessed destruction on such a scale. However, now infront of them is a big question: how to rebuild their lives.

Phulma, a local resident, was with her family on the morning of August 26 when their home was shattered by the raging floodwaters.

She said the family had no idea the disaster would reach such a scale and managed to leave the building only minutes before the flood hit.

"I was having a normal day. As soon as we got information that Timure was flooded, we still weren't sure what would happen. Soon, we saw water with debris gushing towards us. This is the first time I have seen such a thing occur. I am staying in someone else's house. We have not received any relief till now," she said.

"I have no idea what we will do after this. Our house is gone. We cannot stay at someone's place for long," she added.

Another resident, whose house was washed away in the floods, said the scale of the disaster was beyond anything he had imagined.

"My house was washed away. I could never believe such a thing would happen. My family survived and is safe. I sent my children to a relative's house in Kathmandu. I have come here to get the administration to record my loss," he said.

He is clueless about the government's plan to compensate people who lost loved ones and houses.

"I have no idea what the government has planned for us. We dont have a house. We have not heard anything from government on this," he added.

The flash floods struck Nepal's northern districts on August 26 after a massive surge of water, mud and debris swept through the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems, devastating settlements and critical infrastructure. The disaster has claimed a toll of lives and left thousands missing, with rescue and recovery operations continuing across the affected areas. Close to the Trishuli River, the situation at an army camp remains grim. Relatives of missing people have gathered there, anxiously waiting for any information about their loved ones.

The Nepal Army has intensified relief and rescue operations, with helicopters making frequent trips to transport relief material and personnel to the affected areas.

Nepali Army helicopters can be seen continuously coming and going as relief operations continue at a war-footing pace. But for families of those still missing, the wait is becoming increasingly painful.

Devprasad Ghosh, who travelled from Ranchi in Jharkhand on August 30, said his younger brother has been missing for the past four to five days.

"My younger brother is missing; I haven't been able to contact him for the past 4-5 days. Some people rescued a few days ago told me that while he managed to get out before the flood hit, he couldn't climb up the mountain. He got stuck somewhere in between, perhaps trapped in the mud or injured," Ghosh said. He appealed to the Indian and Nepalese armies to conduct a ground search in the area, saying a helicopter search may not be sufficient if his brother is trapped beneath mud or debris. Across the affected areas, families and relatives continue to scan lists of rescued, missing and deceased people in the hope of finding information about their loved ones.

Meanwhile, scores of volunteers from Likhu Rural Municipality have travelled towards Devighat to assist with rescue and extensive clean-up operations. Volunteer Navraj Thapa said the scale of destruction was difficult to comprehend.

"The scale of this flood is truly massive. It is the first time in my life that I have witnessed something like this. It is heartbreaking. Many people are currently out of touch. The report published by the government doesn't seem accurate to us. The numbers being reported are far too low. The devastation is immense," he said. Likhu Rural Municipality Mayor Dhruba Shrestha said more than 150 people from the municipality, along with tipper trucks and two JCB machines, were being deployed for the operation. (ANI)

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