Nepal FM Shisir Khanal to embark on official visit to China

Kathmandu: Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal will embark on an official visit to China this Sunday, the country’s foreign affairs ministry announced. As per a release from the ministry, Khanal will be “paying an official visit to the People’s Republic of China from 14 to 17 June 2026" at the invitation of Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China. Khanal will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing and “discuss matters of mutual interest for further strengthening Nepal-China relations and advancing deeper cooperation,” Nepal’s Foreign Ministry statement read. Khanal will also meet with high-level dignitaries of China, it said. (ANI)

Also Read: No role for any third party in bilateral matter: India on Nepal PM's boundary issue remarks