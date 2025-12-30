Nepal: Former HM testifies in probe into Gen-Z protest deaths and destruction

Kathmandu: Nepal's former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Monday told an inquiry commission that he had not issued any order to open fire on protesters during the Gen-Z protests in early September.

According to government statistics, as many as 77 people lost their lives, and public and private property worth more than NPR 84 billion was damaged during the two-day movement.

Lekhak, who served as Home Minister in the coalition government led by former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli at that time, faces allegations of authorizing the use of excessive force during the Gen-Z uprising.

The inquiry commission formed by the current Sushila Karki-led government to investigate the September 8 and 9 incidents during the Gen-Z movement has already recorded statements from the heads of security agencies and senior administrative officials.

As part of the investigation, the commission summoned former Home Minister Lekhak. Commission officials have said that they also plan to summon former Prime Minister Oli.

Testifying before the inquiry commission formed to investigate the incidents, Lekhak, in a written response submitted to the commission, claimed that he had not issued any written or verbal order to use force against the protesters.

"No law grants the Home Minister the authority to issue instructions regarding the use of force," he said. Lekhak stated that he had instructed the security agencies, a day ahead of the Gen-Z protests, to ensure that no casualties would occur and that no situation would arise that could result in the death of any person.

According to him, during the meeting of the Central Security Committee held on September 7, no decision was taken to use excessive force. "I had also instructed the security agencies to remain vigilant against infiltrators," Lekhak said. (IANS)

