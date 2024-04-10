Nepal: Kathmandu's Air Quality Hits Crisis Point, Named World's Most Polluted City

NEPAL: Kathmandu, Nepal has been placed in a critical environmental situation after its air quality plummeted to unprecedented levels and has become the most polluted city in the world City Air Quality Index ( AQI) has increased due to PM2.5 (particles less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter).



The forest fires across Nepal fumed that have worsened the situation claiming more than 150 incidents in a single day. This environmental threat has led to an increase in PM2.5 levels, reaching a disturbing 258 micrograms per cubic meter in the morning peak at the start of office activities



Visibility has been reduced to just 2,000 meters due to the smog of pollution that has blanketed Kathmandu, severely hampering airport operations The city’s bowl-shaped valley compounds the issue as weak air harbors pollution shares and collects.



The dwellers are also constantly experiencing adverse health effects due to toxicity in the air, reporting respiratory issues and experiencing throat irritation. Doctors warn of short- and long-term health risks, from respiratory infections to cardiovascular disease and even cancer.



This high level of pollution is not unknown in Nepal during the dry months of March to May, exacerbated by lack of rainfall to purify the air The World Health Organization (WHO) established various sources of air pollution emphasis, including home burning, vehicle emissions, industrial activity and the raging forest fires currently sweeping the country.

Immediate intervention is needed to reduce health risks for Kathmandu residents. Authorities in Nepal’s capital are being urged to implement drastic measures to curb air pollution and slow down forest fires. As Kathmandu addresses this combination of environmental issues, concerted efforts are needed to protect public health and stop the region’s relentless pollution.