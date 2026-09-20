Nepal PM Balendra Shah Prioritises Disaster Early Warning Systems

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Saturday announced that disaster early warning systems will be implemented with the highest priority, following the devastating floods in the country's Bhotekoshi and Trishuli River basins that caused extensive loss of life and infrastructure damage. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Constitution Day, Shah said Nepal must adopt a proactive approach to disaster management, with greater emphasis on risk reduction, preparedness and response.

“The damage caused by the recent Rasuwa- Bhotekoshi floods has been unimaginable and irreparable for us. At this critical juncture, I extend my special thanks and gratitude to all friendly nations, the international community and organisations, the private sector, civil servants, and the general public for their assistance in rescue operations and contributions to relief efforts,” Shah said.

He further said Nepal's vulnerability to disasters requires the country to strengthen its preparedness before disasters strike. “Nepal is among the countries at high risk of disasters globally. We address this reality proactively—before a disaster strikes, rather than after the fact. Special emphasis will be placed on risk reduction, preparedness, and response. Disaster early warning systems will be implemented with the highest priority,” the Nepal Prime Minister added. (ANI)

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